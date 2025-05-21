Tom Petty‘s 1994 album Wildflowers is to be celebrated in a new book from Genesis Publications and the Tom Petty Estate.

Tom Petty: Wildflowers will go behind the scenes of Tom’s self-proclaimed favourite album, featuring never-before-seen photographs and handwritten lyrics alongside reflections from Petty himself, The Heartbreakers and close collaborators.

