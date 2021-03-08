Subscribe
Tom Petty’s Finding Wildflowers to get standalone release

LP of alternate versions due on April 16

By Sam Richards
Credit: Robert Sebree

Tom Petty’s Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) will get a standalone release from Warner Records on April 16.

The tracks were previously released on the Super Deluxe 9-LP version of 2020’s Wildflowers & All The Rest – read Uncut’s review of that here – but will now be available on limited-edition gold vinyl, CD and on all digital streaming platforms for the first time. A black vinyl release will follow on May 7.

Hear “You Saw Me Comin’ (Alternate Version)” below and pre-order the album here.

