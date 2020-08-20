Subscribe
Tom Petty to release Wildflowers box set

The reissue arrives close to his 70th birthday

Michael Bonner
photo by Matt Seliger

Tom Petty‘s 1994 album Wildflowers is being reissued as a box set, Wildflowers & All The Rest.

Due for release Warner Records on October 16 – a few days before what would have been Petty’s 70th birthday – the set includes unreleased songs, home studio recordings, alternate versions, live renditions and more.

A Deluxe Edition of Wildflowers contains 54 tracks, 8 unreleased songs, and 24 unreleased alternate versions. In addition to the 15 track original album (remastered), the deluxe edition contains the album All The Rest (10 songs from the original Wildflowers sessions), a full CD of 15 solo demos recorded by Petty at his home studio, and a disc of 14 live versions of Wildflowers songs recorded from 1995 – 2017.

A Super Deluxe Edition of Wildflowers contains 70 tracks, 9 unreleased songs, and 34 unreleased versions. In addition to the 15 track original remastered album, the deluxe edition contains the album All The Rest (10 songs from the original Wildflowers sessions), a disc of 15 solo demos recorded by Petty at his home studio, and an additional disc of 14 live versions of Wildflowers songs recorded from 1995 – 2017. Exclusive to the super-deluxe, this edition also includes a CD of 16 alternate versions recorded in the studio (“Finding Wildflowers”).

An Ultra Deluxe Edition also includes replica memorabilia, lyric books, a lithograph and plenty more.

You can find more information about the various releases on Petty’s website.

The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
