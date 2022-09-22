Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers to release Live At The Fillmore (1997)

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers are releasing a concert album, Live At The Fillmore (1997), on November 25 via Warner Records.

ORDER NOW: Björk is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

The album celebrates the band’s 20-date residency at the San Francisco venue. The recordings here are taken from the last six nights of the run. They features guest appearances by Roger McGuinn and John Lee Hooker, plus plenty of Petty’s between-song banter. Petty was so enthusiastic about the residency that he told the audience at the final show, “We all feel this might be the highpoint of our time together as a group… It’s going to be hard to get us off this stage tonight.”

“Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favourite experiences as a musician in my whole life,” Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell says. “The band was on fire and we changed the set list every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual … AND … we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”

Advertisement

You can hear “Listen To Her Heart” below:

The album is available to pre-order on a variety of formats – 2 CD, 3 LP, 4 CD deluxe edition, 6 LP deluxe edition and a 6 LP Uber deluxe edition. The Uber is only available from Petty’s website. It contains 58 tracks and comes housed in a replica cymbal rode case. It included a tour patch, a record player slip mat, guitar pics, an embroidered Fillmore House Band baseball hat and assorted memorabilia.

The tracklisting for Live At The Fillmore (1997) os:

3 LP FORMAT

Side 1

1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)

2. Jammin’ Me

3. Listen To Her Heart

4. Around And Around

5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)

6. Lucille

7. Call Me The Breeze

8. Cabin Down Below

9. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)

10. Time is On My Side

Advertisement

Side 2

1. You Don’t Know How It Feels

2. I’d Like To Love You Baby

3. Ain’t No Sunshine

4. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)

5. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

6. Bye Bye Johnny

Side 3

1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)

2. Heartbreakers Beach Party

3. Angel Dream

4. The Wild One, Forever

5. American Girl

6. Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)

7. You Really Got Me

8. Runnin’ Down A Dream

Side 4

1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

2. It’s All Over Now

3. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)

4. It Won’t Be Wrong

5. You Ain’t Going Nowhere

6. Eight Miles High

7. Honey Bee

Side 5

1. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)

2. Boogie Chillen

3. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)

4. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

5. You Wreck me

6. Shakin’ All Over

7. Free Fallin’

Side 6

1. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

2. Louie Louie

3. Gloria

4. Alright For Now

5. Goodnight (spoken interlude)

6 LP FORMAT

Side 1

1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)

2. Around And Around

3. Jammin’ Me

4. Runnin’ Down A Dream

5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)

6. Lucille

7. Call Me The Breeze

Side 2

1. Cabin Down Below

2. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)

3. Time is On My Side

4. Listen To Her Heart

5. Waitin’ In School

6. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)

7. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue

8. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)

9. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

Side 3

1. I Won’t Back Down

2. You Are My Sunshine

3. Ain’t No Sunshine

4. It’s Good To Be King

Side 4

1. Rip It Up

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. I’d Like To Love You Baby

4. Diddy Wah Diddy

5. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)

6. Guitar Boogie Shuffle

7. I Want You Back Again

Side 5

1. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)

2. On The Street

3. California

4. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)

5. Little Maggie

6. Walls

7. Hip Hugger

8. Friend Of The Devil

Side 6

1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)

2. Heartbreakers Beach Party

3. Angel Dream

4. The Wild One, Forever

5. Even The Losers

6. American Girl

7. You Really Got Me

8. Goldfinger

Side 7

1. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)

2. It Won’t Be Wrong

3. You Ain’t Going Nowhere

4. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man

5. Eight Miles High

6. Crazy Mama

7. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)

8. Green Onions

Side 8

1. High Heel Sneakers

2. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)

3. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)

4. Serves You Right To Suffer

5. Boogie Chillen

6. I Got A Woman

Side 9

1. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)

2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

3. Honey Bee

4. County Farm

Side 10

1. You Wreck Me

2. Shakin’ All Over

3. Free Fallin’

4. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Side 11

1. Bye Bye Johnny

2. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

3. It’s All Over Now

4. Louie Louie

Side 12

1. Gloria

2. Alright For Now

3. Goodnight (spoken interlude)