Tinariwen delve into their archives

Tinariwen are about to release a pair of catalogue projects that sheds new light on their rich history.
They’ll release Kel Tinariwen – an early cassette tape recorded in the early 90s that never received a wider release – alongside first-ever vinyl reissues of 2007s Aman Iman and 2009s Imidiwan: Companions.
Kel Tinariwen is coming on vinyl, CD and cassette while Aman Iman and Imidiwan: Companions reissues come on limited edition coloured vinyl and standard edition black vinyl.
They’re released on November 4 by Craft Recordings.
Aman Iman (Water Of Life) was Tinariwen’s third studio album, recorded in Mali’s capital, Bamako. It was produced by Justin Adams – Robert Plant’s guitarist and producer of Tinariwen’s debut album The Radio Tisdas Sessions. Meanwhile, Imidiwan: Companions was the band’s follow-up produced by Jean-Paul Romann, and recorded in Tessalit, the Malian desert village home of band members Ibrahim Ag Alhabib and Hassan Ag Touhami.
