Thom Yorke shares new single “That’s How Horses Are”

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has shared a new single titled “That’s How Horses Are”, written for the final season of Peaky Blinders.

The song is a stunning piano-driven piece, that swells with the addition of strings about halfway through. A haunting and atmospheric cut, it joins Yorke’s March release “5.17”, which also features in the Peaky Blinders sixth season.

Listen to “That’s How Horses Are” below.

Yorke released his last solo album ANIMA in 2019, and has since been sharing new music as part of various projects. Last year, he debuted a new outfit called The Smile with Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, with the trio performing for the first time at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream.

They’ve released three singles, “You Will Never Work In Television Again”, “The Smoke” and “Skrting On The Surface”, the first two of which will be released as a one-time single vinyl pressing.

The Smile are set to tour the UK and Europe next month, with shows scheduled throughout May, June and July. Tickets for the shows are available here.