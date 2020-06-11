Subscribe
News

Third Man to release last ever show by The Stooges’ original line-up

Hear "TV Eye" from Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970

Sam Richards
Credit: Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
FeaturesJohn Robinson - 0

Tony Visconti on T.Rex and the birth of glam: “People were ready for Marc”

Tracing Bolan's journey from "The Wizard" to "Hot Love" in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Watch Michael Chapman’s lockdown session for Uncut

From his home at the top of the Pennines
Read more
PublicationsJohn Robinson - 0

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication...
Read more

Third Man Records have announced the upcoming release of The Stooges’ Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970 – the last ever performance of the original line-up of the band and indeed the only known soundboard recording of said line-up.

The festival slot found The Stooges promoting their just-released Fun House album, although legend has it that bassist Dave Alexander turned up too wasted to play, hastening the collapse of the band. This recently unearthed recording – found buried in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse, restored by Vance Powell and mastered by Bill Skibbe – suggests that story may not be entirely correct.

Listen to “TV Eye” below:

Advertisement

The album will be released almost 50 years to the day of the original performance, on August 7, 2020. It comes on CD, digital and vinyl formats – including two limited edition coloured vinyl variants – with liner notes by Uncut’s Jaan Uhelzski. Read more and pre-order here.

Fun House itself will be reissued as a 15xLP boxset in July.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Get 6 issues of Uncut at special prices - the perfect Father's Day gift!

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.