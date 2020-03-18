The Who reschedule UK tour for spring 2021

The Who have rescheduled their UK arena tour for spring 2021.
It was originally due to start this month but was postponed last week due to coronavirus concerns. All tickets remain valid for the new dates below:
Friday 5th – 3 Arena Dublin
Monday 8th – M&S Bank Liverpool
Wednesday 10th – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Friday 12th – Utilita Newcastle
Monday 15th – First Direct Arena Leeds
Wednesday 17th- RWA Birmingham
Monday 22nd – SSE Arena Wembley
Wednesday 24th – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Saturday 27th – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Monday 29th – Manchester Arena