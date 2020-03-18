The Who reschedule UK tour for spring 2021

The Who have rescheduled their UK arena tour for spring 2021.

It was originally due to start this month but was postponed last week due to coronavirus concerns. All tickets remain valid for the new dates below:

Friday 5th – 3 Arena Dublin

Monday 8th – M&S Bank Liverpool

Wednesday 10th – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Friday 12th – Utilita Newcastle

Monday 15th – First Direct Arena Leeds

Wednesday 17th- RWA Birmingham

Monday 22nd – SSE Arena Wembley

Wednesday 24th – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Saturday 27th – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Monday 29th – Manchester Arena