The White Stripes announce deluxe 20th anniversary Elephant reissue

Third Man Records have announced plans to release an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of The White Stripes’ seminal 2003 album Elephant.

Entitled Elephant XX, the package includes a new mono remix of the entire record on red and white LPs, a red glitter 7 inch with Jack White’s original solo demos of fan favourite “Hypnotize”, a DVD with never-before-seen footage from the era, and a 28-page booklet of previously-unshared photos, all housed in a custom slipcase.

Mixed by White and Bill Skibbe at Third Man Studio in Nashville, the mono remix was executed on the same Calrec board used to complete the original stereo mix of Elephant at Toe Rag Studios in London back in 2002, according to a press release. You can view a trailer and artwork below.

Elephant XX is the 55th instalment of Third Man Records’ Vault subscription series. You can sign up to order it here now until January 31.

Tying it all together is a 28-page 12 inch x 12 inch booklet full of previously unshared photos from the Elephant album cover shoot, candid backstage pics, handwritten lyrics, concert posters and proposed/abandoned tracklists.

Elephant spawned the the duo’s iconic single “Seven Nation Army” and Dusty Springfield cover “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” along with “Black Math”, “Ball And Biscuit” and “The Hardest Button To Button”.

You can view the full tracklisting for Elephant XX below:

1. “Seven Nation Army”

2. “Black Math”

3. “There’s No Home For You Here”

4. “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself”

5. “In The Cold, Cold Night”

6. “I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother’s Heart”

7. “You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket”

8. “Ball And Biscuit”

9. “The Hardest Button To Button”

10. “Little Acorns”

11. “Hypnotize”

12. “The Air Near My Fingers”

13. “Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine”

14. “It’s True That We Love One Another”

7-inch

1. “Hypnotize (solo demo mix 1)”

2. “Hypnotize (solo demo mix 3)”

3. “You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (take one)”

Elephant Era Video Artifacts DVD

“It’s True That We Love One Another” Toe Rag Studio recording footage

Live @ Shibuya Ax, Tokyo 10/21/03

“Black Math’

“Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground”

“I Think I Smell A Rat/Take A Whiff On Me”

Jack and Meg Interview 10/22/03

Live @ Shibuya Ax, Tokyo 10/22/03

“I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges)”

“Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground”

“Black Math”

“Cannon/John The Revelator”

“Ball And Biscuit”

“In The Cold, Cold Night”

“The Hardest Button To Button” 8mm film reel