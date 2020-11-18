The Weather Station announce new album, Ignorance

Tamara Lindeman AKA The Weather Station has announced that her new album, Ignorance, will be released by Fat Possum on February 5.

Watch a video for latest single “Tried To Tell You” below:

According to Lindeman, “Tried To Tell You” is about “reaching out to someone; a specific person, or maybe every person, who is tamping down their wildest and most passionate self in service of some self (and world?) destructive order.”

The accompanying video was directed by Lindeman herself: “It portrays a person who is beset by miracles and visions of beauty, which emanate from inside of and all around him, but rather than reacting with awe or joy, he reacts with annoyance, indifference, and mistrust. We are taught not to see the natural world that we still live in, preferring instead to dwell on the artificial, which is so often a poor substitute for the vibrant real. Flowers really do rise up from mud, and many of us are full of treasures and beauty, but we often discount these things or throw them away.”

Ignorance marks Lindeman’s first experience writing on keyboard, not guitar, and her first time building out arrangements before bringing them to a band, who in this case comprised Kieran Adams (drums), Ben Whiteley (bass), Philippe Melanson (percussion), Brodie West (saxophone), Ryan Driver (flute), Johnny Spence (keys) and Christine Bougie (guitar). The album was co-produced by Lindeman and Marcus Paquin.

Pre-order Ignorance here and check out the tracklist below:

1. Robber

2. Atlantic

3. Tried To Tell You

4. Parking Lot

5. Loss

6. Separated

7. Wear

8. Trust

9. Heart

10. Subdivisions