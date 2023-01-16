The Strokes share early version of “The Modern Age” from new box set

The Strokes have shared an early version of “The Modern Age” from their forthcoming box set The Singles – Volume 01.

Entitled “The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)”, this version was first issued on an EP of the same name through Rough Trade in January 2001, six months ahead of the release of their debut album ‘Is This It’. You can listen to it below.

It also opens their new box set which is set to drop on February 24, 2023 via RCA Records/Legacy Recordings.

The collection features every 7 inch single from their debut, 2003 follow-up Room On Fire and 2006’s First Impressions of Earth as well as rare B-sides from the original single releases.

All ten singles will be pressed on black vinyl, with the artwork from each original release replicated in the package. It is available to pre-order here now.

Videos for all ten A-sides, including “Hard To Explain”, “Last Nite”, “Reptilia”, “Juicebox” and “Heart In A Cage”, were also recently released in high definition.

Meanwhile, guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. recently discussed the “magical” experience of working with Rick Rubin on the band’s upcoming new album.

The Strokes recently completed a recording session with the legendary producer in the mountains of Costa Rica.

“I don’t think if I told you what it looked like and what it was, you’d fully understand the ‘magical-ness’ of where we were and how it was to record like that,” he said.

“It felt really touching that one of his favourite recording experiences was this one he just had right now.”

Of the band’s future, Hammond added: “I really think what excites me about wanting to play music and continue doing it is, I don’t think we’ve written our best songs yet. I really feel that in my gut.”

The band are set to support Red Hot Chili Peppers for their forthcoming tour of North America which kicks off in March.

The Strokes will also headline Kilby Block Party that same month alongside Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Pixies. Any remaining tickets can be bought here.