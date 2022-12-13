The Smile announce new live album recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival

The Smile will release a live album recorded during the band’s set at this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival captures the trio playing songs from debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, including “You Will Never Work In Television Again”, “The Smoke”, “Pana-vision”, “Free In The Knowledge” and more. The festival took place in July, with the live album featuring eight songs from their set.

The digital-only release will arrive on streaming platforms this Wednesday (December 14), while a concert film of the performed tracks will broadcast on the band’s YouTube channel on Tuesday (December 13) at 8pm GMT/3pm EST. It will be available for just 48 hours, and will also feature footage of the first-ever public performance of new song “Bending Hectic”, written the same day it was debuted.

The Smile – comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner – made their debut with a performance for Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm concert video, which streamed in May 2021.

The band’s debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again”, was released in January this year. The same month, the band played their first public shows, a trio of gigs at Magazine in London.

After a string of singles including “The Smoke”, “Skrting On The Surface” and “Pana-vision”, The Smile released A Light For Attracting Attention in May of this year.

Since A Light For Attracting Attention arrived, The Smile have debuted numerous new tracks live. In addition to “Hectic Bending” at Montreux, the band also played a song called “Friend Of A Friend” at a gig in Croatia and “Bodies Laughing” during a Berlin show, both in May.

In June, during The Smile’s set at Primavera Sound in Barcelona – which The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas called “the best show I’ve seen in years” – the band performed a new song called “Colours Fly”.