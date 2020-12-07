Subscribe
The Royal Mint unveils new David Bowie coin

One was even launched into space…

Sam Richards

The Royal Mint has unveiled a new David Bowie coin, as part of its Music Legends series. Bowie is the third musical act to be commemorated in such a way, after Queen and Elton John.

The coin features an image of Berlin-era Bowie, adorned with an Aladdin Sane lightning bolt.

The regular uncirculated £5 coin comes in four different editions. There are also limited silver and gold editions, with the 1oz gold coin retailing at £2,425.

Naturally, The Royal Mint launched the coin by sending one into space:

You can see plenty more dazzling David Bowie images in Uncut’s pair of special edition magazines, Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie, available here.

Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
