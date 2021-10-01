The Rolling Stones share previously unreleased track “Troubles A’ Comin”

The Rolling Stones have shared a previously unreleased track – watch the video for “Troubles A’ Comin” below.

The cover of the Chi-Lites is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming 40th anniversary edition of their 1981 album Tattoo You, which will feature a number of previously unreleased tracks.

The newly remastered and expanded reissue is set to arrive on October 22, and will include nine extra songs as part of a Lost & Found: Rarities disc, recorded during the same era as the original 11-track album.

Watch the video for “Troubles A’ Comin”, which will appear on the Lost & Found disc, below:

Last week (September 23), the band shared another preview of the album in the form of a video for “Living in the Heart of Love”, which they dedicated to their late drummer, Charlie Watts.

Watts, who performed with the band for 58 years, died on August 24, aged 80. Last week, The Rolling Stones’ first show of the year was dedicated to their bandmate.

During the show, which kicked off the band’s No Filter US stadium tour, Mick Jagger addressed the crowd, saying: “It’s a bit of a poignant night for us because it’s the first tour we’ve done in 59 years without our lovely Charlie Watts.” The band also released a tribute video to Watts in the days following his death.

Last month, it was announced that the band were set to play their upcoming US tour dates as planned despite the death of Watts.

It was announced prior to Watts‘ death that the drummer wouldn’t join the band on their autumn No Filter tour dates, with his bandmates sharing messages of support. Longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan was announced to be replacing him on drums for the 13-date tour.

Watts then sadly died aged 80, prompting tributes to pour in from across the music world.