The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts has died, aged 80

Stars pay tribute to "the ultimate drummer"

By Sam Richards
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died, aged 80. According to an official statement from the band, “he passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today [August 24] surrounded by his family.”

Earlier this month it was announced that Watts was having to pull out of The Rolling Stones’ upcoming US tour for medical reasons.

The statement continued: “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

“A very sad day,” wrote Elton John on Twitter. “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”

“Charlie’s drumming is powerful and unique,” wrote Robbie Robertson. “His approach is entirely his own and helped shape the sound of rock and roll.”

Fellow drumming legend Ringo Starr wrote simply: “God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man”.

