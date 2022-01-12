The new issue of Uncut comes with an exclusive Johnny Marr CD

Johnny Marr has compiled a free, 12-track CD that is only available with the new issue of Uncut – which is on sale January 13 and also available to buy online.

Marr has always been an avid music fan and this 12-track selection titled Fever Dreaming underscores his continuing passion and commitment. There are some old favourites here – as well as a trove of discoveries, including tracks from Broken Social Scene, Sparks, Khruangbin and more.

“I wanted to give people a taste of what I have been listening to over the last few years, whether I’m driving, setting up in the studio or at home,” Marr says. “I’m often asked whether I think guitar bands are a thing of the past – and this selection is one of the reasons I can give why the answer is no!”

The new Uncut also features an exclusive interview with The Smiths guitarist to discuss his most ambitious album to date: his upcoming solo full-length release, Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4.

Also inside the latest issue, Carole King, Lou Reed, The Damned, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Black Country, New Road, Cate Le Bon and loads more.

