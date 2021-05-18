The Mars Volta announce individual vinyl reissues of entire discography

The Mars Volta returned in March with a massive vinyl box set, La Realidad De Los Sueños, consisting of 18 LPs. Featuring unreleased material from the De-Loused in the Comatorium sessions, titled Landscape Tantrums, it sold out immediately.

Now, the band have announced they will make the entire spread of their reissued discography available individually on vinyl.

Each of the records is now available to pre-order separately from Clouds Hill, remastered specifically for black vinyl from the original mixes. Although you can order the records now, they will only be dispatched one by one, each month – beginning with TMV‘s debut EP Tremulant on June 11 this year and ending all the way in January 7, 2022 with Landscape Tantrums.

The full release schedule is below:

Tremulant — June 11

De-Loused in the Comatorium — July 9

Frances The Mute — August 6

Amputechture — September 3

The Bedlam in Goliath — October 1

Octahedron — October 29

Noctourniquet — November 26

Landscape Tantrums — January 7