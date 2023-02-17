The Kinks announce two-part anniversary anthology, The Journey

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of their formation, The Kinks have announced a two-part anthology series called The Journey.

Both releases will compile hits and other choice cuts from the London legends’ sprawling catalogue – which from 1963 to 1993, spanned 24 studio albums – by themes. The first part is due out on March 24 via BMG, and comes with its 30-song tracklist split into four themed mini-compilations (one per side for the two-disc vinyl set).

The first chunk of 10 songs will cover themes of “becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl”, while the second chunk spans seven songs about “ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, [and when] the past comes back and bites you in the back-side”. The third part will also feature seven songs, with those being about “days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection[s] of happier times”.

Finally, the last bracket of songs in part one of The Journey comprises six songs billed under the banner: “A new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl.”

In addition to the gatefold vinyl, The Journey, Part 1 will be released in a two-disc CD package and in both standard and HD digital formats. The physical editions will include booklets featuring exclusive photos and personal liner notes from each the band’s three remaining members (co-frontmen Ray and Dave Davies, and drummer Mick Avory), diving into all 30 songs individually with “memories of the time these tracks were recorded”.

In a press release, Ray said of the effort: “Ask yourself the question, is this journey really necessary? …Yes!”

Dave echoed his brother’s excitement, adding for himself: “I’m delighted with what I think is an inspiring selection of timeless and magical Kinks music.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for The Journey, Part 1 below, and find pre-orders for the record here.

SIDE 1: ‘SONGS ABOUT BECOMING A MAN, THE SEARCH FOR ADVENTURE, FINDING AN IDENTITY AND A GIRL’

1. “You Really Got Me”

2. “All Day And All Of The Night”

3. “It’s All Right”

4. “Who’ll Be The Next In Line”

5. “Tired Of Waiting For You”

6. “She’s Got Everything”

7. “Just Can’t Go To Sleep”

8. “Stop Your Sobbing”

9. “Wait Till The Summer Comes Along”

10. “So Long”

SIDE 2: ‘SONGS OF AMBITION ACHIEVED, BITTER TASTE OF SUCCESS, LOSS OF FRIENDS, THE PAST COMES BACK AND BITES YOU IN THE BACK-SIDE’

1. “Dead End Street”

2. “Schooldays”

3. “The Hard Way”

4. “Mindless Child Of Motherhood”

5. “Supersonic Rocket Ship”

6. “I’m In Disgrace”

7. “Do You Remember Walter?”

SIDE 3: ‘DAYS AND NIGHTS OF A LOST SOUL, SONGS OF REGRET AND REFLECTION OF HAPPIER TIMES’

1. “Too Much On My Mind”

2. “Nothin’ In The World Can Stop Me Worryin’ ‘Bout That Girl”

3. “Days”

4. “Where Have All The Good Times Gone”

5. “Strangers”

6. “It’s Too Late”

7. “Sitting In The Midday Sun”

SIDE 4: ‘A NEW START, A NEW LOVE, BUT HAVE YOU REALLY CHANGED? STILL HAUNTED BY THE QUEST AND THE GIRL’

1. “Waterloo Sunset”

2. “No More Looking Back”

3. “Death Of A Clown”

4. “Celluloid Heroes”

5. “Act Nice And Gentle”

6. “This Is Where I Belong”

Details on part two of The Journey are yet to be revealed, with the band assuring fans that an announcement will be made later in 2023. Also confirmed is that “a host of global events and activities” will be detailed for both this year and next, with details rolling out on a gradual basis.

The Journey adds to a growing list of The Kinks’ archival releases, which in recent times have included a deluxe twin reissue of Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody’s In Show-Biz, and a 50th anniversary edition of their album Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround Part One. Last year also saw Dave Davies release an autobiography, called Living On A Thin Line.