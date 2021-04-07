The Damned reschedule UK tour for February 2022

Last year, the original line-up of The Damned opened up about their surprise reunion to Uncut. However, you’ll have to wait a little longer to see them in action as the punk pioneers have been forced to postpone their upcoming UK tour until February 2022.

Tickets will remain valid for all the rescheduled shows; newly announced support acts include Penetration, The Skids, The Wildhearts and TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, who will perform Crossing The Red Sea With The Adverts.

Check out the new dates below and buy tickets here.

FRI 11 FEB – GLASGOW O2 ACADEMY

with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

SAT 12 FEB – MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO

with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

WED 16 FEB – BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY

with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

FRI 18 FEB – LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO

with The Skids, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

SAT 19 FEB – LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO

with The Wildhearts, Penetration, Smalltown Tigers