Subscribe
News

The Damned reschedule UK tour for February 2022

Support acts include Penetration, The Skids and The Wildhearts

By Sam Richards
Credit: © Jill Furmanovsky

Trending Now

FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

My Bloody Valentine: “We were like the Partridge Family on acid”

With the news that My Bloody Valentine have released their catalogue across streaming services for the first time, it...
Read more
FeaturesDamien Love - 0

Alan Horne on the resurrection of Postcard Records

"There’s no conceivable excuse to be whoring yourself off to any crooked corporate malarkey"
Read more
NewsTom Pinnock - 0

Inside our new free CD, Sounds Of The New West Presents… Ambient Americana

A cosmic pastoral treat with the new issue of Uncut
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Neil Young

Updated with a deep dive into Archives II and more
Read more

Last year, the original line-up of The Damned opened up about their surprise reunion to Uncut. However, you’ll have to wait a little longer to see them in action as the punk pioneers have been forced to postpone their upcoming UK tour until February 2022.

Tickets will remain valid for all the rescheduled shows; newly announced support acts include Penetration, The Skids, The Wildhearts and TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, who will perform Crossing The Red Sea With The Adverts.

Check out the new dates below and buy tickets here.

Advertisement

FRI 11 FEB – GLASGOW O2 ACADEMY
with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

SAT 12 FEB – MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO
with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

WED 16 FEB – BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY
with Penetration, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

FRI 18 FEB – LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO
with The Skids, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Smalltown Tigers

SAT 19 FEB – LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO
with The Wildhearts, Penetration, Smalltown Tigers

Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Waging heavy peace! Introducing the definitive, fully updated 148-page guide to Neil Young. From Buffalo Springfield to Colorado: every album, by every band, reviewed....
Publications

Neil Young – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Waging heavy peace! Introducing the definitive, fully updated 148-page guide to Neil Young. From Buffalo Springfield to Colorado: every album, by every band, reviewed....
Publications

Neil Young – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More