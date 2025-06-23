Evergreen punk pioneers The Damned have announced a special show at OVO Wembley Arena on April 11, 2026, to mark the 50th anniversary of their formation.

They’ll be supported on the night by The Loveless featuring Marc Almond, Peter Hook And The Light and The Courettes.

“Half a century on and who’d have thought The Damned would still be upright and breathing?” wrote the band in an accompanying statement. “We have shared some tragic losses along the way, but like a finely tuned engine, The Damned still has the power and finesse to excite, entertain and accelerate into our 50th year…

“We haven’t made up the set list as yet but with 50 years of catalogue to choose from, only the best songs from our chequered history will be performed – and with the passion and commitment all good music lovers deserve. You know we won’t disappoint… We never thought we’d make it this far and neither did you….”

The current line-up of The Damned features founding members Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible and Rat Scabies, plus longstanding bassist Paul Gray and Monty Oxymoron on keyboards.

You can sign up for the Wembley ticket pre-sale here.