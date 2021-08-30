The Black Crowes reschedule UK and Ireland tour to 2022

The Black Crowes have rescheduled their upcoming UK and Ireland tour for a second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ORDER NOW: Nick Cave is on the cover of the October 2021 issue of Uncut

The Shake Your Money Maker tour, which is currently travelling across the US, celebrates 30 years of the Georgia rock band’s – now comprised of brothers Rich and Chris Robinson, and Sven Pipien – debut album.

Having previously postponed the shows to autumn this year, the band have now announced they’ve had to move the tour again. The Black Crowes will now head to Dublin’s 3Arena, the O2 Apollo in Manchester and the O2 Academy Brixton in London in September 2022.

Advertisement

The band’s European dates will follow and run until October 19, when they’ll wrap things up in Lisbon, Portugal.

“UK and Europe: due to the continuing uncertainty associated with international touring, the Shake Your Money Maker Tour is being re-scheduled to 2022,” the band said in a statement on Instagram. Tickets will be honoured at the new dates and ticket holders will soon receive emails with more information.

You can see the rescheduled dates below:

September 2022

21 – 3Arena, Dublin

24 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Last month, The Black Crowes announced a new film celebrating their 2020 reunion – you can watch the trailer for Brothers Of A Feather here.

Advertisement

Joining forces with The Coda Collection, the film will celebrate the reunion of the Robinson brothers as well as three concert and studio performance programs which shine a light on the band at their peak.