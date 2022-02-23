The Afghan Whigs share first new song in five years, “I’ll Make You See God”

The Afghan Whigs have returned with their first new music since 2017 – listen to “I’ll Make You See God” below.

The track features in the upcoming PlayStation game Gran Turismo 7, released March 4, and the single is also being released via Royal Cream/BMG.

Speaking about the new single, frontman Greg Dulli said: “That’s one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done.

“It was written and performed on sheer adrenalin.”

You can listen to the new song here:

The band – comprising frontman/guitarist Greg Dulli, bassist John Curley, multi-instrumentalist Rick Nelson, drummer Patrick Keeler and new guitarist Christopher Thorn have also announced a brief U.S. tour with dates beginning May 11.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here:

MAY 2022

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

12 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

13 – Orlando, FL – The Social

14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

17 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

18 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

20 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls Theatre

25 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Back in 2017, the guitarist of the Afghan Whigs, Dave Rosser, died aged 50 following a battle with colon cancer.

The band announced over Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, brother and inspiration,” they continued. “Thank you to all who kept him in their hearts. He is forever in ours”.

Rosser was diagnosed with inoperable colon cancer back in 2016. The Afghan Whigs announced two shows in support of his illness in the US which saw them perform their much-adored album Black Love in full.

At the time, frontman Dulli said: “Dave Rosser has been my close friend and bandmate for over a decade now. By doing these shows for him we hope to ease any financial stress he may face as he pursues treatment to combat his illness.

“100% of the proceeds for these shows will go to his medical care. I’m hopeful that folks will come out and show their support for Dave who will be performing with us.”

The Afghan Whigs formed in 1986 before splitting in the early 2000s. They announced their reformation in 2011.

They released their seventh album – Do To The Beast – in 2014, their first in 16 years. In Spades followed in 2017.