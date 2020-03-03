Subscribe
Teenage Fanclub announce new album, Endless Arcade

Plus a European tour in November/December

Sam Richards

Teenage Fanclub have announced that their new album Endless Arcade is due for release in October 2020.

Posting on Twitter, the band wrote: ““The five of us headed to Clouds Hill Recordings in Hamburg in late November last year and got stuck into doing what we like best – recording new songs. It felt good to start 2020 with 13 new tunes in the bag. We’re currently busy assembling a selection of those into album form and putting the final gloss on the record.”

The release of Endless Arcade will be accompanied by a European tour starting on November 2, dates in the tweet below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (March 6) from the official Teenage Fanclub site.

