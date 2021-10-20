Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney among presenters for 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney are among those who’ll present awards at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in October.

Swift and Jennifer Hudson will induct Carole King, while McCartney will induct Foo Fighters. Dr. Dre will induct LL Cool J, Drew Barrymore will induct the Go-Gos, Angela Bassett will induct Tina Turner and Lionel Ritchie will induct Clarence Avant.

Swift and Hudson will also perform to commemorate King‘s induction, while H.E.R., Christina Aguilera, Bryan Adams and Mickey Guyton will perform Turner‘s songs at the ceremony.

Advertisement

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place on October 30 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This year’s inductees were announced back in May, with Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Gil Scott-Heron and Kraftwerk also set to be honoured.

At the time, chairman John Sykes said this year’s inductees marked the “most diverse class in the history” of the awards.

“It really represents the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honour the artists that have created not only rock and roll, but the sound of youth culture.”

Last month, Rundgren said he would not be attending the induction ceremony, despite his inclusion in this year’s list. The rocker, who has previously expressed disinterest in the awards (going as far as calling them a “scam” back in February) will be performing a show a few hours away in Cincinnati.