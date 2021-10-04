Tame Impala reportedly working on new track with Diana Ross

Tame Impala are reportedly working on a new track with Diana Ross for her upcoming album, Thank You.

The “I’m Coming Out” singer is gearing up to release her first full project of original material in over two decades. Set for release later this year, the album was written during lockdown with the likes of Jack Antonoff, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx and Spike Stent.

According to The Sun, one of the songs on Ross‘ forthcoming album will see Ross collaborate with Tame Impala as she loves “reinvention” and being able to “melt” musical genres together.

“Diana might be 77 but she is determined to push musical boundaries and challenge herself,” a source told the newspaper. “She loves reinvention and melting genres together. She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala and is ecstatic with the track – she can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

Speaking on Thank You earlier this year, Ross said: “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.

“I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.” You can hear the LP’s title track above.

Ross had been due to perform as part of this year’s Eden Sessions, though her live date at the outdoor concert series has yet to be rescheduled. She is set to embark on a UK tour next summer.

The singer had also been booked to perform in Glastonbury’s hallowed ‘legends slot’ at the 2020 edition of the festival, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Tame Impala returned to full-band live shows for the first time in 2021, kicking off their rescheduled Rushium tour at the United Center in Chicago on September 7.

The performance was the first to feature all five members of the Tame Impala touring band since March 2020, when the band’s North American tour was ultimately cut short on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.