Supergrass announce first hometown Oxford show in 12 years

Supergrass have announced that they will be playing a hometown show at the O2 Academy2 Oxford later this month.

The recently reunited band announced in September that they would be playing a huge London show at O2 Academy Brixton on December 20. The band’s reunion dates were all set to take place in 2020, before being postponed due to COVID.

Speaking to BBC News, bassist Mick Quinn commented the upcoming gig could be their last in Oxford as a band on December 18. He said: “You can never say never but it’s definitely on the cards in some way. It’s unlikely [there’ll be another] as far as I can see unless something amazing turns up.

“All reunions have a shelf life. You can play hit after hit and keep going for that, but eventually people want something more and we’ve been pretty firm about not recording new stuff.”

Very excited to announce our Secret Home Coming Show, O2 Academy2 Oxford, Saturday 18th December.

Festive fun and our first for 12 years (remember Santagrass anyone?).

Cool you boots, tickets go on sale 10am Friday. 🎅HAPPY CHRISTMAS. pic.twitter.com/ikQAE5nzb2 — Supergrass (@SupergrassHQ) December 8, 2021

The upcoming Oxford date has been described as a “small low key gig”, with Quinn noting: “There’s a lot less pressure on us as a band to play a show like that… so for anyone who actually makes that gig, it’ll be very memorable.”

Tickets are on sale on Friday (December 10) at 10am and can be purchased here.