Sufjan Stevens announces new album, Reflections

Sufjan Stevens has unveiled the album Reflections – a studio recording of his score for the ballet by choreographer Justin Peck, performed by pianists Timo Andres and Conor Hanick. It will be available May 19 via Asthmatic Kitty Records.

Reflections was originally commissioned by Houston Ballet to accompany choreography by Peck and premiered on March 21, 2019. Written for two pianos and eleven dancers, Reflections marks the sixth collaboration between Stevens and Peck, following Year Of The Rabbit (2012), Everywhere We Go (2014), In The Countenance Of Kings (2016), The Decalogue (2017) and Principia (2019).

You can pre-order Reflections on CD and vinyl; the score will be available via G. Schirmer Inc./Wise Music Classical.

The tracklisting for Reflections is:

Ekstasis

Revanche

Euphoros

Mnemosyne

Rodinia

Reflexion

And I Shall Come To You Like A Stormtrooper In Drag Serving Imperial Realness