Suede have announced that their new album Antidepressants will be released on September 5 via BMG. Watch a video for new single “Disintegrate” below:

“If Autofiction was our punk record,” says Brett Anderson, “Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”

The album was recorded live with Suede’s long-time producer Ed Buller at Belgium’s ICP Studios, London’s RAK and Sleeper Sounds, and RMV in Sweden. “It is genuinely exciting being in this band,” adds Anderson. “It feels like we’re still pushing creatively.”

Antidepressants will be available in multiple formats including CD (standard and deluxe), vinyl (standard and colour variants), picture disc LP, cassette and as a deluxe box set. All pre-orders are available here.

The release of Antidepressants will be marked by Suede Takeover – a special concert series over four nights hosted in different venues across London’s Southbank Centre throughout September 2025.

It begins at the Royal Festival Hall on September 13 and 14 with two sets of “classics, hits and brand new music”. On September 17 the band will perform in the Purcell Room for “an unusual and intimate off-mic evening”. The residency closes on September 19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Suede’s first-ever full orchestral headline show, in collaboration with the Paraorchestra.

Southbank Centre members can access an exclusive ticket presale on Wednesday May 21 at 10am. Fans who pre-order the album from the official Suede store can access a presale from Thursday May 22 at 10am. General on-sale begins on Friday May 23 at 10am from here.