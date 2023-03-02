Steve Mackey, bassist with Pulp, has died aged 56

Steve Mackey, Pulp‘s bass player, has died aged 56.
The news was broken by the band earlier today [March 2]. “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love.”
Mackey joined Pulp in 1989, playing on their run of commercially successful albums including 1994’s His ‘n’ Hers and 1995’s Different Class.
As a producer and songwriter, Mackey worked with Marianne Faithfull, M.I.A., Florence + The Machine and Arcade Fire.
Although Mackey had participated in Pulp’s 2011 – 2013 reunion, he announced in October last year that he would not be involved with the upcoming 2023 live shows.