Steve Mackey, bassist with Pulp, has died aged 56

Steve Mackey, Pulp‘s bass player, has died aged 56.

The news was broken by the band earlier today [March 2]. “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love.”

ORDER NOW: Led Zeppelin are on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve.

We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx pic.twitter.com/pickNV56Nl — Pulp (@welovepulp) March 2, 2023

Advertisement

Mackey joined Pulp in 1989, playing on their run of commercially successful albums including 1994’s His ‘n’ Hers and 1995’s Different Class.

As a producer and songwriter, Mackey worked with Marianne Faithfull, M.I.A., Florence + The Machine and Arcade Fire.

Although Mackey had participated in Pulp’s 2011 – 2013 reunion, he announced in October last year that he would not be involved with the upcoming 2023 live shows.