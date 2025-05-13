Steve Albini‘s personal collection of records, books, fanzines, clothing and other memorabilia is being made available in weekly online sales.

THE JUNE 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING R.E.M., A DOORS RARITIES CD, BON IVER, PRINCE, SHACK, AMY WINEHOUSE, DIRE STRAITS, STEREOLAB AND MORE

Advertisement

They will be sold on Steve Albini’s Closet, a website launched a year after the engineer’s death, which describes itself as an “entity created to distribute the treasures amassed by the late polymath.”

Between 100 and 200 new items will be uploaded to the site each Friday, with proceeds going to benefit Albini’s estate. “Somewhere in the stacks, about 4,000 pieces wait their turn, plus a corner for the smaller curiosities.”

The collection includes albums, CDs, books, cassettes, singles, alongside zines, shirts, posters, flyers and original art.