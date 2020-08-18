Stars assemble for livestream celebration of Joe Strummer

Joe Strummer would have been 68 on Friday (August 21). To celebrate, a whole host of star names are contributing to a two-hour livestreamed event to raise money for Save Our Stages.

A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer will be hosted by Jesse Malin and promises appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Josh Homme, Bob Weir, Brian Fallon, members of The Hold Steady and The Strokes, Tom Morello, Dhani Harrison, Jim Jarmusch, Steve Buscemi and many more. It will also feature never-before-seen live footage of Strummer.

“To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honour Joe is really touching,” says Joe’s wife Lucinda Tait. “Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organising all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

“This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honour him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now,” adds Malin.

A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer will stream via Joe Strummer’s official website from 8pm BST on Friday (August 21).