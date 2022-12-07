St. Vincent launches new podcast about history of rock music

St. Vincent is hosting a new podcast about the history of rock music called History Listen Rock.

It marks the second time that the musician – real name Annie Clark – has hosted a podcast, following on from 2020’s St. Vincent: Words + Music.

The podcast is produced by Audible Inc. and Double Elvis and launches on January 12, 2023.

It aims to explore the history of rock music by spotlighting specific moments within the genre’s evolution.

In a statement [via Clash] Clark said: “It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favourite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should.

“When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

Listeners will be treated to deep-dives including the Sex Pistols’ doomed US tour and the moment that Jimi Hendrix and Patti Smith met. Check out a preview below.

Co-Founder of Double Elvis Brady Sadler said: “At Double Elvis, we tell stories about music to entertain and provoke audiences to think differently.

“History Listen will do both of these things by taking listeners on a journey through the historical and cultural progression of music, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Audible on this groundbreaking series given their history as a true pioneer in spoken-word audio.”