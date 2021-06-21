Springsteen On Broadway reverses its AstraZeneca vaccine policy

Bruce Springsteen fans who have been given the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will now be able to attend his Broadway stage show despite reports to the contrary made last week.

Earlier this month it was announced that Springsteen On Broadway will be returning for a second run, with fully vaccinated fans allowed to attend the shows, which run from next week (June 26) to early September.

However, a recent statement from the venue owners, Jujamcyn Theaters, revealed that attendees will require a vaccine that has been FDA approved. The AstraZeneca jab is yet to be certified in the US, though it has been given to millions of people abroad.

Therefore, any fan who had been administered the AstraZeneca vaccine would not be granted entry to St. James Theatre in New York City’s Theater District.

But Jujamcyn Theaters has now announced that “following amended New York State guidelines”, it would now welcome fans who are fully vaccinated with either an FDA- or World Health Organization-authorised vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by the WHO.

Following amended New York State guidelines, we are now permitted to welcome guests who are fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY. Please visit https://t.co/R4jRSvUFzg for more information on vaccine requirements. pic.twitter.com/TqHO1NnMo6 — Jujamcyn Theaters (@Jujamcyn) June 19, 2021

Jujamcyn’s amended policy now reads: “Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine in order to attend Springsteen On Broadway and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. ‘Fully vaccinated’ means the performance date you are attending must be:

– at least 14 days after your second dose of a FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or

– at least 14 days after your single dose of a FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The only exception, the policy states, will be for children under the age of 16, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs.

“Many of you have asked. Here’s the answer,” Springsteen’s longtime guitarist Steven Van Zandt said of the update. “There were many complications to overcome. Regulations- national, state, city, theater, etc-changing constantly. Happy ending for the fans.”

Last week, Springsteen appeared alongside The Killers on new track “Dustland”, an adaptation of the Las Vegas band’s 2009 track “A Dustland Fairytale”.