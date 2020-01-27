Sparks announce new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip

Sparks have announced that their new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, will be released by BMG on May 15. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Hippopotamus, which reached the UK Top 10.

Watch the band’s video announcement below:

Sparks have also announced a European tour for October, visiting the following venues:

Sunday 11 Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

Monday 12 Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus

Wednesday 14 Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset

Thursday 15 Germany, Berlin, Metropol

Saturday 17 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

Sunday 18 Belgium, Brussels, AB Flex

Tuesday 20 France, Paris, Casino de Paris

Wednesday 21 UK, London, Roundhouse

Friday 23 UK, Manchester, Albert Hall

Saturday 24 UK, Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom

Monday 26 UK, Belfast, Limelight Club

Tuesday 27 IRE, Dublin, Vicar Street

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (January 31) at 9am, but you can sign up to a pre-sale by pre-ordering the album here.