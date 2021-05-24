Subscribe
News

Sneaker Pimps announce first album in almost 20 years, Squaring The Circle

The trip-hop band return for their first new record since 2002

By Matthew Neale
Sneaker Pimps
Sneaker Pimps. Credit: Press

Trending Now

Sneaker Pimps have shared details of Squaring The Circle, the group’s first new album since Bloodsport came out nearly 20 years ago.

Written, performed and produced by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe, the record’s title track is due to be released as the first single on July 9.

The album was recorded at Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California and The Tower Studios in London, with Simonne Jones joining Corner on lead vocals.

Advertisement

Listen to a teaser for Squaring The Circle below.

Posting on Twitter via the account of his solo project IAMX, Corner wrote: “It’s taken many years and many false starts to get Sneaker Pimps back in the game […] I’m proud and relieved to say it is finally happening. We officially have new music.”

You can pre-order the album on vinyl and digital at the Sneaker Pimps Bandcamp page. Check out the album artwork and full tracklist for Squaring The Circle below.

Sneaker Pimps artwork for 'Squaring The Circle'

01. ‘Fighter’
02. ‘Squaring The Circle’
03. ‘Love Me Stupid’
04. ‘Pink Noise’
05. ‘No Show’
06. ‘Stripes’
07. ‘Child in the Dark’
08. ‘Black Rain’
09. ‘Alibis’
10. ‘Lifeline’
11. ‘The Paper Room’
12. ‘Immaculate Hearts’
13. ‘So Far Gone’
14. ‘Come Like the Cure’
15. ‘SOS’
16. ‘The Tranquility Trap’

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More