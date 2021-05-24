Sneaker Pimps announce first album in almost 20 years, Squaring The Circle

Sneaker Pimps have shared details of Squaring The Circle, the group’s first new album since Bloodsport came out nearly 20 years ago.

Written, performed and produced by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe, the record’s title track is due to be released as the first single on July 9.

The album was recorded at Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California and The Tower Studios in London, with Simonne Jones joining Corner on lead vocals.

Listen to a teaser for Squaring The Circle below.

Posting on Twitter via the account of his solo project IAMX, Corner wrote: “It’s taken many years and many false starts to get Sneaker Pimps back in the game […] I’m proud and relieved to say it is finally happening. We officially have new music.”

You can pre-order the album on vinyl and digital at the Sneaker Pimps Bandcamp page. Check out the album artwork and full tracklist for Squaring The Circle below.

01. ‘Fighter’

02. ‘Squaring The Circle’

03. ‘Love Me Stupid’

04. ‘Pink Noise’

05. ‘No Show’

06. ‘Stripes’

07. ‘Child in the Dark’

08. ‘Black Rain’

09. ‘Alibis’

10. ‘Lifeline’

11. ‘The Paper Room’

12. ‘Immaculate Hearts’

13. ‘So Far Gone’

14. ‘Come Like the Cure’

15. ‘SOS’

16. ‘The Tranquility Trap’