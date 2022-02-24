Smashing Pumpkins announce Rock Invasion 2 US tour

Smashing Pumpkins have announced that they’ll hit the road in the US this May for their Rock Invasion 2 tour.

Although the tour – which sees support from Bones – shares the same name with the band’s postponed 2020 trek, many of the original dates have not been rescheduled.

The 18-date jaunt will instead see Billy Corgan and co. visit cities such as Tucson, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Columbus. They will also play Beale Street Music Festival right before the tour kicks off.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (February 25) at 10am local time, with pre-sale launched today (February 23). Get tickets here, and see the full tour schedule below.

Invading select U.S. cities this May, The Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 Tour!

Tickets on sale Friday Feb 25 10am local time pic.twitter.com/5gOyzPyw5y — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) February 22, 2022

APRIL 2022

29-01 Beale Street Music Festival, Memphis, TN

MAY 2022

2 – Tech Port Arena, San Antonio, TX

5 – Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City, MX

6 – Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City, MX

7 – Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City, MX

13 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA*

14 – BeachLife Festival, Redondo Beach, CA

15 – TBA , Tucson, AZ*

17 – TBA, Oklahoma City, OK*

18 – Ozarks Amphitheater, Camdenton, MO*

19 – 22 – Welcome to Rockville, Daytona Beach, FL

20 – Champions Square, New Orleans, LA*

21 – Avondale Brewing Co., Birmingham, AL*

24 – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, Portsmouth, VA*

25 – White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro, NC*

27 – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION, Newport, KY*

28 – KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH*

29 – Summer Camp Music Festival, Chillicothe, IL