A rare live recording of Sly & The Family Stone, The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967, is being released on Friday, July 18 on CD, LP and as a digital download.

You can hear “I Gotta Go Now / Funky Broadway” from the album below.

The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 is the earliest live recording of the original Family Stone line-up, a full year before their chart breakthrough with “Dance To The Music”.

Sly & The Family Stone served as the house band at Redwood City, CA’s Winchester Cathedral from December 16, 1966, to April 28, 1967.

The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 was recorded in the early hours of March 26, 1967, by Sly & The Family Stone’s first manager, Rich Romanello.

After signing to Epic Records later that year, Romanello put the 7-inch analog tapes into storage where they sat for thirty-five years. The reels were rediscovered in 2002 by Sly & The Family Stone archivists Edwin and Arno Konings and restored by co-producer Alec Palao for release.

