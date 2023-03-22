Sly Stone announces memoir, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)

Sly Stone has a memoir coming, titled Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).
It is published in the UK on October 17 by White Rabbit and in the US by AUWA Books – a new imprint launched by Questlove.
Written with Ben Greenman, who has written memoirs with George Clinton and Brian Wilson among others, Thank You… will include a foreword by Questlove. The book was created in collaboration with Sly Stone’s manager Arlene Hirschkowitz.
“For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story, I wasn’t ready,” says Stone. “I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too.”