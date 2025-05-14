Billy Idol’s punk credentials are impeccable. As a member of the infamous Bromley Contingent, he was there for all the major Sex Pistols set-tos, before stepping up to front Generation X – one of the first punk bands to appear on Top Of The Pops.

Moving to America in the early ’80s, he spearheaded the ‘second British invasion’, racking up solo Top 10 hits on both sides of the pond. And evidently his brand of playful rebellion still resonates: next month he’ll headline Wembley Arena, playing songs from his recently-released ninth solo album, Dream Into It.

But before that, he’s kindly submitted to a gently grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask a genuine punk original? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (May 19) and Billy will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.