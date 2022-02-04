See the trailer for King Crimson doc In The Court Of The Crimson King

A new trailer for the King Crimson documentary In the Court of the Crimson King has been released.

The film tracks the most recent incarnation of King Crimson across their 2018 and 2019 tour, and includes in-depth interviews with bandleader Robert Fripp, as well as with ex-members, charting the history of the band and its lineup. There’s also live footage from the tour.

In the Court of the Crimson King is directed by Toby Amies. It will premiere this March at SXSW.

“We have been approached by various broadcasters, but felt that the ‘standard talking head’ format was becoming increasingly cookie cutter and uncreative,” band manager David Singleton said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“We therefore approached Toby Amies, an independent filmmaker, and asked him to make an original music documentary, to reimagine the format, and gave him complete creative freedom to do so. So the film is really sanctioned by the band only in as much as they set the ball rolling and gave Toby the access and interviews he requested. Thereafter they happily ceded all creative control.”

Check out the new trailer below.

The trailer’s release comes alongside the revelation that King Crimson have potentially called it quits. A cryptic social media post from Fripp, made last December, had fans wondering if the final date of the band’s Music Is Our Friend tour in Japan was the band’s last-ever show.

“[King Crimson’s] final note of Starless, the last note of this Completion Tour in Japan, moved from sound to silence at 21.04,” Fripp wrote in a tweet. It was accompanied by a photo of the band onstage at Tokyo’s Bunkamura Orchard Hall.

Onstage at 18.40, doors held for 10' to allow the audience to enter. A full house.

The first set: one hour and three minutes. Overall length: 2 hours and 24 minutes.

KC’s final note of Starless, the last note of this Completion Tour in Japan, moved from sound to silence at 21.04. pic.twitter.com/aWrj5VO1qA — Robert Fripp (@rfripp_official) December 8, 2021

Longtime bassist Tony Levin also posted on his blog about the final concert of the tour, calling it “quite possibly the final King Crimson concert” in his detailed write-up. “Great people, all hard workers who make our shows possible,” Levin wrote. “And now we’re saying goodbye until the winds of fate bring us together again.”