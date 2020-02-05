Savages’ Jehnny Beth announces solo album, To Love Is To Live

Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth has announced that her debut solo album, To Love Is To Live, will be released by Caroline Records on May 8.

It was recorded in Los Angeles, London and Paris and produced by Flood, Atticus Ross and longtime collaborator Johnny Hostile. The album also features guest appearances from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Idles’ Joe Talbot and actor Cillian Murphy.

Hear new single “Flower” below:

Advertisement

Check out Jehnny Beth’s 2020 touring schedule below:

3/8/20 London, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

5/29/20 London, UK @ All Points East Festival

5/31/20 Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

6/2/20 Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo

6/4/20 Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique

6/5/20 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival

6/9/20 Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

6/10/20 Marina Di Ravena, Italy @ Beaches Brew Festival

6/12/20 Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Festival

6/30/20 Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

7/3/20 Ewjik, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

7/4/20 Arras, France @ Main Square Festival 2020

7/15/20 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater

7/18/20 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

7/19/20 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

7/21/20 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

7/22/20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

7/23/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

7/25/20 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

7/26/20 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club