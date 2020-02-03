Subscribe
Rustin Man announces new album, Clockdust

Watch a video for lead track "Jackie's Room" now

Sam Richards
Credit: Lawrence Watson

Following a 17-year gap between his first two albums, Rustin Man – AKA former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb – has now announced his second album in two years.

Clockdust, the follow-up to 2019’s Drift Code, will be released by Domino on March 20. Watch a video for lead track “Jackie’s Room” now:

The roots of Clockdust can be found in the same extended sessions that birthed Drift Code. “Early on I realised I had two albums worth of material,” Webb explains. “The first tunes I wrote were electric guitar based, with long arrangements that built up in layers to something sonically quite dense. These became the bulk of Drift Code. As a reaction, I wrote a batch of songs that were tighter in their structure but had more feeling of space. These make up the bulk of Clockdust.

“I think of the album as containing stories from people who’ve reached their present situation through many years of experiences,” he adds. You can pre-order Clockdust here.

Rustin Man has also announced his first live shows since 2003, at which he’ll be backed by members of Belgian band Dez Mona. Dates below:

Thu 12 Nov – Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam
Fri 13 Nov – 4AD Presenteert, Diksmuide
Sat 14 Nov – Union Chapel, London

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (February 7).

