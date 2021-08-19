Listen to Royal Blood’s cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True”

Royal Blood have shared their cover of Metallica‘s “Sad But True” for the latter’s anniversary covers album, The Metallica Blacklist. You can hear their version of The Black Album track below.

Metallica are celebrating 30 years of their self-titled fifth studio album next month with this special anniversary version of The Black Album, which includes the star-studded covers album.

Following recent renditions of The Black Album songs by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer and Miley Cyrus, the latest Metallica Blacklist cover has arrived yesterday (August 18).

Advertisement

Royal Blood have released their take on the original album’s second song “Sad But True”, which has also been recorded by St. Vincent, Sam Fender and Jason Isbell for the tribute album. You can hear the duo’s cover below.

Royal Blood‘s cover of “Sad But True” follows three cover versions of “Wherever I May Roam”, which Metallica released in July.

All proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist will be split between charities of the artist’s choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, with Royal Blood donating their proceeds to Chestnut Tree House.

The Metallica Blacklist arrives on September 10. Pre-order the various Black Album anniversary formats here.