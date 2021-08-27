Rolling Stones to play US tour as planned despite Charlie Watts’ death

The Rolling Stones have announced that they’re set to play their upcoming US tour dates as planned despite the death of drummer Charlie Watts.

It was announced earlier this month that Watts wouldn’t join the band on their autumn ‘No Filter’ tour dates, with his bandmates sharing messages of support. Longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan was announced to be replacing him on drums for the 13-date tour.

Watts then sadly died aged 80 earlier this week, prompting tributes to pour in from across the music world.

Despite the death, the tour’s promoter Concerts West have revealed that the band will be continuing with the tour, which begins late next month.

“The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned,” the statement read.

See The Rolling Stones‘ forthcoming No Filter tour dates below:

September 2021

26 – St Louis, The Dome at America’s Center

30 – Charlotte, Bank Of America Stadium

October 2021

4 – Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

9 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium

13 – New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

17 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

24 – Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

29 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

November 2021

2 – Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium

6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

15 – Detroit, Ford Field

20 – Austin, Circuit Of The Americas

Many drummers have praised Watts in the wake of his passing – among them Pink Floyd‘s Nick Mason, Royal Blood‘s Ben Thatcher, Ringo Starr, Questlove, Alex Van Halen and The E Street Band’s Max Weinberg.