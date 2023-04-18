Roger Waters live show to be broadcast in cinemas globally

Roger Waters is taking over cinema screens around the world. A special live broadcast of his This Is Not A Drill show from the O2 Arena Prague, Czech Republic will screen on May 25, 2023 in over 1,500 cinemas across more than 50 countries.

Waters will be joined on stage by his current band, Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Robert Walter, Joey Waronker, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake. Among the smörgåsbord of Pink Floyd and Waters solo tracks, he will also debut his new song, “The Bar”.

Tickets go on sale at 3pm BST (10am ET, 7am PT) on Tuesday 25 April 2023 here.

You can watch a trailer for the broadcast below: