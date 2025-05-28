Rodney Crowell has announced details of a new studio album, Airline Highway, which is released via New West Records on August 29.

You can hear “Taking Flight” from the album below.

The album includes spots from Ashley McBryde, who co-wrote and sings on “Taking Flight”, Lukas Nelson who co-wrote and sings “Rainy Days in California”, Blackberry Smoke guitarist Charlie Starr sings on “Heaven Can You Help”, while Rebecca and Megan Lovell from Larkin Poe add harmonies and slide guitar throughout.

“This record is a document of me falling in love with these musicians,” says Crowell. “That’s one of the great perks of this job — falling in love with the people you’re playing with. And we caught that on tape.”

The tracklisting is:

Rainy Days In California (Feat. Lukas Nelson)

Louisiana Sunshine Feeling Okay (Feat. Larkin Poe)

Sometime Thang

Some Kind Of Woman

Taking Flight (Feat. Ashley McBryde)

Simple (You Wouldn’t Call It Simple)

The Twenty-One Song Salute (Owed to G.G. Shinn and Cléoma Falcon) (Feat. Tyler Bryant)

Don’t Give Up On Me

Heaven Can You Help (Feat. Charlie Starr)

Maybe Somewhere Down The Road