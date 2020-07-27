Subscribe
News

Robert Plant announces solo anthology, Digging Deep: Subterranea

Including three previously unreleased songs

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

The 8th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

It's Friday afternoon, so it's time for another of our rarer-than-intended rundowns of the finest new music that's appeared...
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, Tim Buckley and Flaming Lips: inside the new Uncut

Just before the Summer Solstice, I posted our Halftime Report on the year’s best music on here, comprising 72...
Read more
FeaturesGraeme Thomson - 0

John Martyn’s Inside Out: “It wasn’t just a mad, drug-crazed romp”

The making of Solid Air's glorious, unruly follow-up
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Wilco

It’s been 25 years since the first Wilco album, the fiery AM, and it’s an anniversary we felt like...
Read more

To coincide with the new season of his Digging Deep podcast – which launches today – Robert Plant has announced a new career-spanning solo compilation, Digging Deep: Subterranea.

Released on 2xCD and digital formats via Plant’s own Es Paranza label on October 2, the compilation includes three previously unreleased tracks: “Nothing Takes the Place of You”, written by New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall and recorded for the 2013 film Winter In The Blood; “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)” taken from the apparently “soon-to-be-released” album Band Of Joy Volume 2; and a duet rendition of Charley Feathers’ rockabilly classic “Too Much Alike” featuring Patty Griffin.

Peruse the full tracklisting for Digging Deep: Subterranea below and pre-order here:

Advertisement

CD1
Rainbow
Hurting Kind
Shine It All Around
Ship of Fools
Nothing Takes the Place of You *
Darkness, Darkness
Heaven Knows
In the Mood
Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1) *
New World
Like I’ve Never Been Gone
I Believe
Dance with You Tonight
Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down
Great Spirit (Acoustic)

CD2
Angel Dance
Takamba
Anniversary
Wreckless Love
White Clean & Neat
Silver Rider
Fat Lip
29 Palms
Last Time I Saw Her
Embrace Another Fall
Too Much Alike (Feat. Patty Griffin) *
Big Log
Falling in Love Again
Memory Song (Hello Hello)
Promised Land

* previously unreleased

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.