Ride’s Andy Bell announces solo album, The View From Halfway Down

Ride’s Andy Bell is 50 years old today! To mark the occasion, he’s unveiled details of his debut solo album, The View From Halfway Down.

Due for release via Sonic Cathedral on October 9, it was engineered by former Beady Eye and Oasis bandmate Gem Archer.

Watch a video for lead single “Love Comes In Waves” below:

“I’ve always wanted to make a solo album,” says Bell. “I’ve always said I would do it, although I never imagined it happening like, or sounding like, this one does. I’d been sitting on this pile of almost finished tracks, along with all the other hundreds of ideas that had fallen by the wayside since I’ve been making music. Lockdown gave me the opportunity to find a way to present it to the world.

“The album is not about songwriting. There aren’t many verses or choruses, because this album is about sounds, a listening experience.”

The View From Halfway Down will be available digitally, on CD and in two vinyl versions, including a limited white and blue splatter that’s only available from Bandcamp. Pre-order here.