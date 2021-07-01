Subscribe
Ride’s Andy Bell announces debut album under electronic alias GLOK

Pattern Recognition is being previewed by single "Maintaining the Machine", a collaboration with Sinead O'Brien

By Will Richards
Andy Bell. Credit: Andree Martis.

Ride‘s Andy Bell has announced details of his debut album under his electronic alias GLOK.

Pattern Recognition is set to come out on October 1 and is being previewed by single “Maintaining the Machine”, a collaboration with Sinead O’Brien and featuring Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler.

GLOK is all about the push and pull between electronic and psych in my music,” Bell said of the alter-ego in a statement.

Listen to new track “Maintaining the Machine” below.

Prior to the debut album, Bell recently shared new GLOK track “Tories In Jail”, a collaboration with Daniel Avery, Roisin Murphy and Nitzer Ebb, for a fundraiser for Hackney pub The Gun Aid.

See the artwork and tracklist for Pattern Recognition below, and pre-order the album here.

01 “Dirty Hugs”
02 “Closer”
03 “That Time Of Night” (feat Shiarra)
04 “Process” (feat Shamon Cassette)
05 “Memorial Device”
06 “Maintaining the Machine” (feat Sinead O’Brien and Simone Marie Butler)
07 “Kintsugi”
08 “Entanglement” (feat C.A.R.)
09 “Day Three”
10 “Invocation”

Bell released his debut solo album under his own name, The View From Halfway Down, last year. Sinead O’Brien, meanwhile, released new EP Drowning In Blessings last year.

Originally published on NME
Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse, Altın Gün, Sly Stone, Grateful Dead, The Jam, Will Sergeant, Rodney Crowell, Sparks, Rodrigo Amarante, Lump, Jakob Dylan and PJ Harvey
Features

Tom Pinnock -

Altın Gün: “Songs about love, hate, tragedy, death, war… it’s all basic human emotions”

From their base in a former Cold War nuclear bunker, psych warriors Altin Gün are busy reinventing the deep and mystical sounds of Anatolian rock. Their tools? Fuzz pedals, electronics, and ancient instruments once used in shamanic rituals
