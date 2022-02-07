Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new album ‘Unlimited Love’ and share single ‘Black Summer’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their new album, Unlimited Love – you can hear the record’s first single, “Black Summer”, below.

The band have returned with their first new music together since the release of their eleventh studio album The Getaway, which came out in June 2016, and the return of long-serving guitarist John Frusciante in 2019.

RHCP have now confirmed that Unlimited Love, which has been produced by Rick Rubin, will be released on April 1 via Warner Bros. In a press release, the band said that their “only goal is to get lost in the music”.

“We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could,” they said. “Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives.

“Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERFUCKERS!”

The Deborah Chow-directed video for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new single “Black Summer” has also been released, and you can watch it above.

You can see the tracklist for Unlimited Love below.

1. “Black Summer”

2. “Here Ever After”

3. “Aquatic Mouth Dance”

4. “Not the One”

5. “Poster Child”

6. “The Great Apes”

7. “It’s Only Natural”

8. “She’s a Lover”

9. “These Are the Ways”

10. “Whatchu Thinkin’”

11. “Bastards of Light”

12. “White Braids & Pillow Chair”

13. “One Way Traffic”

14. “Veronica”

15. “Let ’Em Cry”

16. “The Heavy Wing”

17. “Tangelo”

Red Hot Chili Peppers will head out on a world stadium tour later this year – you can see the UK and European dates below, and find tickets here.

June

4 – Seville, Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla

7 – Barcelona, Estadi Olimpic

10 – Nijmegen, Goffertpark

15 – Budapest, Puskas Stadium

18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks

22 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

25 – London, London Stadium

29 – Dublin, Marlay Park

July

1 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

3 – Leuven, Rock Werchter

5 – Cologne, RheinEnergieStadium

8 – Paris, Stade de France

12 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion